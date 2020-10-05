Donald Trump será dado de alta hoy, después de internarse por COVID-19

Donald Trump será dado de alta hoy a las 18:30 horas; «no teman al Covid-19 y no dejen que domine su vida», señala el presidente Estados Unidos, por medio de twitter informo que se siente mejor que hace 20 años.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
PUBLICIDAD
Por medio de twitter informo que se siente mejor que hace 20 años.