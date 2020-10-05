Donald Trump será dado de alta hoy, después de internarse por COVID-19

Por
Staff / La Voz
-
Donald Trump será dado de alta hoy a las 18:30 horas; «no teman al Covid-19 y no dejen que domine su vida», señala el presidente Estados Unidos, por medio de twitter informo que se siente mejor que hace 20 años.
Por medio de twitter informo que se siente mejor que hace 20 años.

