Ivanka Trump da bienvenida a López Obrador y destaca ‘amistad’

Ivanka Trump destacó hoy que la visita del presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a Estados Unidos, servirá para profundizar la “fuerte amistad” que existe entre ambos países.

En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, la hija del gobernante estadunidense Donald Trump dio la bienvenida al mandatario mexicano, quien arribó a Washington, para celebrar la implementación del nuevo tratado de libre comercio T-MEC (USMCA, por sus siglas en inglés).

Reflecting on great memories as POTUS welcomes President López Obrador to celebrate the new USMCA trade agreement.

Our nations are bound together by common values, shared love of freedom & deep devotion to faith & family. This visit will further deepen our strong friendship🇺🇸🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/f4MeTj98i5

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 8, 2020