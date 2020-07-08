Ivanka Trump da bienvenida a López Obrador y destaca ‘amistad’

La hija y asesora del presidente Donald Trump asegura que la visita de López Obrador a EU servirá para profundizar la 'fuerte amistad' que existe entre ambos países

Por
Agencia
-
Ivanka Trump destacó hoy que la visita del presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a Estados Unidos, servirá para profundizar la “fuerte amistad” que existe entre ambos países.

En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, la hija del gobernante estadunidense Donald Trump dio la bienvenida al mandatario mexicano, quien arribó a Washington, para celebrar la implementación del nuevo tratado de libre comercio T-MEC (USMCA, por sus siglas en inglés).

Nuestras naciones están unidas por valores comunes, amor compartido por la libertad y profunda devoción por la fe y la familia. Esta visita profundizará aún más nuestra fuerte amistad”, escribió Ivanka Trump.

La también asesora de la Casa Blanca acompañó su mensaje con una fotografía de la toma de posesión de López Obrador, en la que estuvo presente representando a su padre junto al vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence.

 

