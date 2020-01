Joven vuelve a ver a su abuelo fallecido gracias a Google Maps

My grandpa passed away a few years ago. We didn’t get to say goodbye to him. Yesterday we found out google maps finally drove through his farm and as we were curious going through it, where the road ends, there is my grandpa, just sitting there. 😭 pic.twitter.com/CbwRTkCKrZ

My Grand Father passed 4 years ago and he is also on Google maps

He sat in this same spot for years waiting for my mom and her siblings to come visit him because that is where the busses arrive from the city. 😔 RIP Felix Gutierrez pic.twitter.com/rmAYjGGg4H

— Mel (@manolo_lifted) 9 de enero de 2020