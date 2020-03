Mamá se despide de sus 6 hijos con un walkie-talkie antes de morir por coronavirus

With a rapidly rising death toll, we hear about important coronavirus numbers, but important to remember the real lives lost like Louisiana disability advocate April Dunn; Miami Nurse Araceli Ilagan; New York nurse Kious Kelly; Washington mother of 6 Sundee Rutter. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/f6OGcwaidl

