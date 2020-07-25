“Me preocupa el bulto en tu cuello”; televidente descubre tumor cancerígeno en reportera

Una televidente alertó con tiempo a una reportera, de la cadena WFLA, en Florida, luego de que descubrió que tenía un bulto en el cuello, el cual resultó ser cancerígeno.
Victoria Prince, reportera que cubre la pandemia de la COVID-19 para WFLA, el mes pasado recibió un correo electrónico de una espectadora, quien le escribió:
“¡Hola! Acabo de ver tu informe noticioso. Lo que me ha preocupado es el bulto en tu cuello. Por favor, haz que te revisen la tiroides. Me recuerda a mi cuello. El mío terminó por ser cáncer. ¡Cuídate!”.
«8 On Your Side» isn’t just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn’t be more grateful. As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I’ll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it’s spreading, but not too much, and we’re hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y’all and see you soon. VP 💕
En su cuenta de Twitter, Victoria Prince compartió una fotografía en la que se puede apreciar claramente el bulto en su cuello, al cual la televidente le hizo referencia. Explicó que, de acuerdo con su médico, “el tumor está en el medio de mi tiroides, empujando las glándulas hacia arriba y afuera, de ahí la protuberancia sutil”.
A bit of ~personal news~ to share.
Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.
I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM
— victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020
La joven reportera reveló que, debido al inmenso trabajo por la cobertura del coronavirus en Tampa dejó de lado su salud.
“Como periodista, ha sido un no parar desde que comenzó la pandemia. Turnos interminables en un ciclo informativo sin fin. Estábamos cubriendo la historia de salud más importante en un siglo y mi propia salud era en lo que menos estaba pensando”, dijo.
Además, reconoció que si nunca hubiera recibido el correo de aquella mujer, “no habría llamado a mi médico y el cáncer habría seguido expandiéndose.
“Estaré por siempre agradecida a la mujer que se tomó la molestia de escribirme, una completa desconocida. No tenía por qué hacerlo, pero lo hizo. Eso sí que es estar a tu lado, ¿eh?”, agregó.
