“Me preocupa el bulto en tu cuello”; televidente descubre tumor cancerígeno en reportera

Una televidente alertó con tiempo a una reportera, de la cadena WFLA, en Florida, luego de que descubrió que tenía un bulto en el cuello, el cual resultó ser cancerígeno.

Victoria Prince, reportera que cubre la pandemia de la COVID-19 para WFLA, el mes pasado recibió un correo electrónico de una espectadora, quien le escribió:

“¡Hola! Acabo de ver tu informe noticioso. Lo que me ha preocupado es el bulto en tu cuello. Por favor, haz que te revisen la tiroides. Me recuerda a mi cuello. El mío terminó por ser cáncer. ¡Cuídate!”.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Victoria Prince compartió una fotografía en la que se puede apreciar claramente el bulto en su cuello, al cual la televidente le hizo referencia. Explicó que, de acuerdo con su médico, “el tumor está en el medio de mi tiroides, empujando las glándulas hacia arriba y afuera, de ahí la protuberancia sutil”.

A bit of ~personal news~ to share.

Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.

I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM

— victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020