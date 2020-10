Perro escapa de su tumba; dueños lo entierran vivo

RUSSIA: A German shepherd dog, Kiryusha was given a lethal injection by owners and buried dug himself out and walked to the roadside.

Kiryusha was found on a highway by Olga Lystseva who stopped to rescue the dog. Olga took him to a dog rescue service called Kind City. pic.twitter.com/CWRMddartD

