Revelan logo oficial de ‘The Batman’

En la espera del primer tráiler de The Batman, el director Matt Reeves se dio el tiempo de revelar el logo oficial de la cinta.

El logo de la cinta protagonizada por Robert Pattinson resalta por sus colores negro y rojo, junto a lo que parece ser la silueta de un murciélago, en esta ocasión, de frente.

Su mensaje también incluye una imagen promocional de la cinta para la DC FanDome que fue diseñada por Jim Lee y presenta un acercamiento al traje que lucirá el vigilante de Gotham en la nueva película.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor

— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020