Estos son los nominados a los Oscar 2023

Los Ángeles.- Lo mejor del cine está por ser galardonado con los Óscar, premios que durante este mañana de martes realizó una ceremonia para informar sobre los nominados en todas las categorías.
Nombres de películas y actores aparecieron uno a uno en la pantalla, colocándolos como el top de los mejores de acuerdo con la Academia de Hollywood, entre ellas, destacan los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro y Alejandro Gonzáles Iñárritu.
Brendan Fraser, quien regresó a la pantalla con la película de The Whale y Austin Butler por su papel de Elvis, encabezan la lista de los nominados al Óscar, junto a Collin Farrel, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.
En la categoría de mejor película animada, se encuentra la adaptación de Pinocchio hecha por Guillermo del Toro, así como Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On y The Sea Beast.
Para mejor actriz, Cate Blanchett y Ana de Armas fueron los nombres que destacaron en esta categoría, pues en esta 95 edición, se disputan el premio junto a Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams y Andrea Riseborough.
Una película que sin duda apareció en distintas categorías, fue Everything Everywhere All at Once, quien se llevó varias nominaciones, sin embargo, la más importante es mejor película, donde además están nominados filmes como Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis y Top Gun: Maverick.
La lista completa de nominados:
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Basset (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Wahle)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inesherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
Stephanie Cu (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Mejor sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor banda sonora
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inesherin
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
The Fabelmans
Mejor guión adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front; Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: Knives Out; Rian Johnson
Living: Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick; Eheren Kruger, Wric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie
Women Talking; Sarah Polley
Mejor guión original
The Banshees of Inisherin; Martin McDonagh
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans; Steven spielberg y Tony Kushner
Tár; Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness; Ruben Ostlund
Mejor corto de acción real
An Irish goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night ride
The red suitcase
Mejor corto de animación
The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
The flying sailor
Ice merchants
My year of Dicks
An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Mejor actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson;The banshees of inesherin
Brian Tyre Henry; Causeway
Judd Hirsch; The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan; The banshees of Inesherin
Ke Huy Quan; Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Mejor canción original
Aplause; Tell it like a Woman
Hold my hand; Top Gun: Maverick
Lift me up; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu; RRR
This is the life; de Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Mejor documental
All that breathes
All the beauty and the bloodshed
Fire of love
A house made of splinters
Navalny
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
All quiet on the western front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
EO (Polonia)
The quiet girl (Irlanda)
Mejor película animada
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
All quiet on the western front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Mejor diseño de producción
All quiet on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Mejor edición
The banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything, everywhere, all at once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor fotografía
All the western front
Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths
Elvis
Empire of light
Tár
Mejores efectos especiales
All quiet on the western front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor actor protagonista
Austin Butler; Elvis
Colin Farrell; The banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser; The Whale
Pascal Mescal; Aftersun
Bill Nighy; Living
Mejor actriz protagonista
Cate Blanchet; Tán
Ana de Armas; Blonde
Andrea Riseborough; To Leslie
Michelle Williams; The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh; Everything, everywhere, all at once
Mejor director
Martin McDonagh; The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything, everywhere, all at once; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans; Steven Spielberg
Tár; Todd Field
Triangle of sadness; Ruben Ostlund