Estos son los nominados a los Oscar 2023

Los Ángeles.- Lo mejor del cine está por ser galardonado con los Óscar, premios que durante este mañana de martes realizó una ceremonia para informar sobre los nominados en todas las categorías.

Nombres de películas y actores aparecieron uno a uno en la pantalla, colocándolos como el top de los mejores de acuerdo con la Academia de Hollywood, entre ellas, destacan los mexicanos Guillermo del Toro y Alejandro Gonzáles Iñárritu.

Brendan Fraser, quien regresó a la pantalla con la película de The Whale y Austin Butler por su papel de Elvis, encabezan la lista de los nominados al Óscar, junto a Collin Farrel, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.

En la categoría de mejor película animada, se encuentra la adaptación de Pinocchio hecha por Guillermo del Toro, así como Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On y The Sea Beast.

Para mejor actriz, Cate Blanchett y Ana de Armas fueron los nombres que destacaron en esta categoría, pues en esta 95 edición, se disputan el premio junto a Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams y Andrea Riseborough.

Una película que sin duda apareció en distintas categorías, fue Everything Everywhere All at Once, quien se llevó varias nominaciones, sin embargo, la más importante es mejor película, donde además están nominados filmes como Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis y Top Gun: Maverick.

La lista completa de nominados:

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Basset (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Wahle)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inesherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, everywhere, all at once)

Stephanie Cu (Everything, everywhere, all at once)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Mejor sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor banda sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inesherin

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

The Fabelmans

Mejor guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front; Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: Knives Out; Rian Johnson

Living: Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick; Eheren Kruger, Wric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking; Sarah Polley

Mejor guión original

The Banshees of Inisherin; Martin McDonagh

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans; Steven spielberg y Tony Kushner

Tár; Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness; Ruben Ostlund

Mejor corto de acción real

An Irish goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night ride

The red suitcase

Mejor corto de animación

The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse

The flying sailor

Ice merchants

My year of Dicks

An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson;The banshees of inesherin

Brian Tyre Henry; Causeway

Judd Hirsch; The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan; The banshees of Inesherin

Ke Huy Quan; Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Mejor canción original

Aplause; Tell it like a Woman

Hold my hand; Top Gun: Maverick

Lift me up; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu; RRR

This is the life; de Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Mejor documental

All that breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters

Navalny

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All quiet on the western front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The quiet girl (Irlanda)

Mejor película animada

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

All quiet on the western front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor diseño de producción

All quiet on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejor edición

The banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything, everywhere, all at once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor fotografía

All the western front

Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths

Elvis

Empire of light

Tár

Mejores efectos especiales

All quiet on the western front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor actor protagonista

Austin Butler; Elvis

Colin Farrell; The banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser; The Whale

Pascal Mescal; Aftersun

Bill Nighy; Living

Mejor actriz protagonista

Cate Blanchet; Tán

Ana de Armas; Blonde

Andrea Riseborough; To Leslie

Michelle Williams; The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh; Everything, everywhere, all at once

Mejor director

Martin McDonagh; The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything, everywhere, all at once; Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans; Steven Spielberg

Tár; Todd Field

Triangle of sadness; Ruben Ostlund