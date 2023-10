Fallece Li Keqiang; El segundo político más importante de China

China's former Premier Li #Keqiang has died of a sudden heart attack aged 68 on Oct 26.



One year ago, Hu Jintao patted Li's shoulder (check last 20s of the video) Was such a warning to Li?



No matter how, let's #LiKeqiang #China #News #Breakingnews https://t.co/WBv56PaumO pic.twitter.com/UxT4n13i9b