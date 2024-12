Rebeldes sirios queman el mausoleo del exdictador Hafez

Hafiz Al Assad, father of Bashar Assad, wanted to dig the grave of Shaykh Al-Islam Imam Rabbani Imam Ibn Taymiyyah Ra and crucify his body to insult Sunnis.



Today, Sunnis have responded by digging his grave set the tomb of Hafez al-Assad on fire, and burnt his coffin#Syria pic.twitter.com/hPHslkXcgk