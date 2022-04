Se incendia deposito de armas en Rusia cerca de la frontera con Ucrania

#Ukraine: Another Ukrainian TB2 UCAV Bayraktar was shot down today near #Kazinka, #Belgorod Oblast-as claimed, by Pantsir-S1. As seen TB2 UCAV Bayraktar was carrying MAM-C Enhanced fragmentation ammunition. #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineUnderAttack #Russia #Kyiv #Kiev pic.twitter.com/YVN3HAxrhn