Ucrania y Rusia sostiene conversaciones de paz en Turquía

Baskan Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrayna Devlet Baskani Volodimir Zelenskiy´i Resmi Törenle Karsiladi.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who is paying an official visit to Türkiye, with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex. pic.twitter.com/Z2QGjpNSWu