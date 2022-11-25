JORNADA SABATINA

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, COAH. - Se esperan partidos imperdibles por la tarde del día de hoy sábado 26 de noviembre, correspondientes a la liga de voleibol municipal.
El torneo espera con las puertas abiertas del gimnasio Beto Estrada para recibir a los aficionados a los partidos que se jugaran a partir de las 10:00 am, y para que no te pierdas de ninguno, te dejamos con los horarios completos
JUEGOS PARA SÁBADO 26 DE NOVIEMBRE
10:00 DON BOSCO A VS DON BOSCO B
11:00 LINCES VS MAVERICKS
11:50 MAVERICKS VS MAEN GIRLS
12:40 ÁGUILAS VS LA BUENOS
01:30 DESTROYERS VS BLACK STARS MIX
02:20 L. AUTÉNTICA VS DESTROYERS MIX
03:10 L. AUTÉNTICA VS ESCUADRON MIX
CANCHA 2
10:00 C. SALUD VS LA BUENOS SEG
11:00 CBTIS VS ALFAS SEG
11:50 DON BOSCO VS SUSTGE SEG
12:40 KINGS VS BLACK STARS MIX
01:10 T. TRIPONES VS KINGS MIX
02:20 ESCUADRÓN VS DON BOSCO MIX
03:10 T. TRIPONES VS BLACK STAR MIX