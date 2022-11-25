Contactanos

JORNADA SABATINA

Por Héctor Luciano Ramos Mtz. - 25 noviembre, 2022 - 09:09 p.m.
PIEDRAS NEGRAS, COAH. - Se esperan partidos imperdibles por la tarde del día de hoy sábado 26 de noviembre, correspondientes a la liga de voleibol municipal.

El torneo espera con las puertas abiertas del gimnasio Beto Estrada para recibir a los aficionados a los partidos que se jugaran a partir de las 10:00 am, y para que no te pierdas de ninguno, te dejamos con los horarios completos

JUEGOS PARA SÁBADO 26 DE NOVIEMBRE

10:00 DON BOSCO A VS DON BOSCO B

11:00 LINCES VS MAVERICKS

11:50 MAVERICKS VS MAEN GIRLS

12:40 ÁGUILAS VS LA BUENOS

01:30 DESTROYERS VS BLACK STARS MIX

02:20 L. AUTÉNTICA VS DESTROYERS MIX

03:10 L. AUTÉNTICA VS ESCUADRON MIX

                       CANCHA 2

10:00 C. SALUD VS LA BUENOS SEG

11:00 CBTIS VS ALFAS SEG

11:50 DON BOSCO VS SUSTGE SEG

12:40 KINGS VS BLACK STARS MIX

01:10 T. TRIPONES VS KINGS MIX

02:20 ESCUADRÓN VS DON BOSCO MIX

03:10 T. TRIPONES VS BLACK STAR MIX

