Estos son los ganadores de los Video Music Awards 2023

Tras dos meses de votaciones, llegó el momento esperado para dar a conocer a los ganadores de los Video Music Awards 2023, los galardones de MTV que resaltan el impacto visual de los artistas en la industria musical.

Por segundo año consecutivo, la rapera Nicki Minaj asumió el papel de anfitriona de la noche, tras su triunfo en 2022 con el premio Video Vanguard. Su participación como presentadora estuvo estrechamente ligada al anticipado lanzamiento de su próximo álbum, "Pink Friday 2", programado para octubre.

El evento de este año tuvo lugar en el prestigioso Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey y contó con una destacada lista de actuaciones, que incluyeron a Demi Lovato, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B junto a Megan Thee Stallion, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat y Fall Out Boy, entre otros artistas.

Un momento histórico se produjo cuando Shakira fue galardonada con el premio Video Vanguard, convirtiéndose en la primera artista latina en recibir este reconocimiento. En su emotivo discurso de agradecimiento, la talentosa colombiana expresó su gratitud hacia su dedicado equipo de trabajo, sus padres y sus hijos Milán y Sasha por inspirarla y hacerla sentir que "mamá puede con todo".

Así mismo, Taylor Swift se convirtió en la primera artista en ganar 4 veces el premio 'Video Of The Year'.

Lista completa de los ganadores

Video del año

Doja Cat – "Atención" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records



Canción del año

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit" – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

Mejor artista nuevo

GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

Mejor colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I´m Good (Blue)" – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – "I Like You (aHappier Song)" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records

Karol G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin´ (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records



Mejor pop

Demi Lovato – "Swine" – Island Records

Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed" – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire" – Geffen Records

P!nk – "Trustfall" – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records

Mejor hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – "Gotta Move On" – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "Staying Alive" – We the Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2" – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock" – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – "Kant Nobody" – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" – Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl" – Republic Records



Mejor R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – "Stay" – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – "How Does It Feel" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – "Creepin´ (Remix)" – Boominati / Republic Records

SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii – "Favorite Song" – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – "Love in the Way" – Empire Distribution



Mejor rock

Foo Fighters – "The Teacher" – RCA Records

Linkin Park – "Lost (Original Version)" – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue" – Warner Records

Måneskin – "The Loneliest" – Arista Records

Metallica – "Lux Æterna" – Blackened Recordings

Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It´s Halloween" – Warner Records

Mejor latino

Anitta – "Funk Rave" – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – "Where She Goes" – Rimas Entertainment

Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola" – DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc.

Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – "un x100to" – Rimas Entertainment

Karol G, Shakira – "TQG" – Universal Music Latino

Rosalía – "Despechá" – Columbia Records

Shakira – "Acróstico" – Sony Music US Latin



Mejor K-pop

aespa – "Girls" – SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Fifty Fifty – "Cupid" – ATTRAKT / Warner Records

Seventeen – "Super" – HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – "S-Class" – JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records



Mejor afrobeats

Ayra Starr – "Rush" – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – "It´s Plenty" – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – "Unavailable" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – "Bandana" – Empire Distribution

Libianca – "People" – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – "Calm Down" – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– "2 Sugar" – Starboy / RCA Records



Actuación push del año

Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – "Booty" – Arena Records / RCA Records

Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You" – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Octubre 2022: JVKE – "golden hour" – AWAL

Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – "Conceited" – ´94 Sounds / RCA Records

Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – "Colorado" – Interscope Records

Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – "All the Way Over" – Elektra Entertainment

Febrero 2023: Armani White – "Goated" – Def Jam

March 2023: Fletcher – "Becky´s So Hot" – Capitol Records

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Sugar Rush Ride" – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – "Princess Diana" – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – "Losing You" – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – "That Part" – Island Records

Mejor dirección

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirigido por Tanu Muiño

Drake – "Falling Back" – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Dirigido por Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment – Dirigido por Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – "Unholy" – Capitol Records – Dirigido por Floria Sigismondi

SZA – "Kill Bill" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirigido por Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero" – Republic Records – Dirigido por Taylor Swift

Video con mensaje social

Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"

Bad bunny - "El apagón"

Maluma - "La Reina"

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"

Mejor dirección de arte

boygenius – "the film" – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat – "Attention" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – "Candy Necklace" – Interscope Records – Dirección de arte por Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – "Her" – 300 Entertainment – Dirección de arte por Niko Philipides

SZA – "Shirt" – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Dirección de arte por Kate Bunch



Premio Vanguardia

Shakira