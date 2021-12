Telescopio James Webb permitirá "reescribir la astronomía" sobre el origen del universo

? Rollout complete!



The James Webb Space Telescope and the @ariane5 rocket it´s riding on are all settled in their final position on Earth. Next step: launch on Dec. 25 at 7:20 am ET (12:20 UTC) to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/ip2P4oAxJW



??: NASA/Bill Ingalls pic.twitter.com/kkk4JDd5tu