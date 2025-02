Vórtice polar: Ciudad de Estados Unidos estuvo más fría que Marte

Extreme cold in the Lower 48 & the Canadian Prairies. Exceptional past mid-February.



?-47°F/-43.9°C in North Dakota, lowest temperature in NDAWN since records began in 1989.



?-42°C in Saskatchewan, windchills down to -50



-34°F/-36.7°C in Nebraska, etc.