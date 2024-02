La Nasa comparte la imagen de una rosa cósmica este san Valentín

Can I call you rose?



Ahead of #ValentinesDay, here's a gift for your Valentine in the form of this cosmic "bloom." Located 120 million light-years away, NGC 3256 is the result of a "meet-cute" between two galaxies that collided 500 million years ago: https://t.co/88TiRqgGDC pic.twitter.com/VON0BtmQAx