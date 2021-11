COP26 nombra "Fósil del día" a México por su apoyo a energías fósiles

The first ??#FossiloftheDay?? Awards?? on week 2 of #COP26 go to...



???????? UK & Saudi Arabia for securing a weak new Work Programme on ACE

???? Mexico for adding more #fossilfuel finance

???? Czech Republic for moves against the EU #GreenDeal and #Fitfor55https://t.co/wljugeSlRW pic.twitter.com/DtCH7C9Bvt